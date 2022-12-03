Priyanka Chopra's iconic red carpet looks

The stunning and extraordinarily brilliant Priyanka Chopra is an actress, philanthropist, singer, and beauty pageant winner. There is no disputing that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a daring red-carpet dresser. The actress has worn some of the most iconic and historically significant red-carpet ensembles. When Priyanka walks down a red carpet, she makes sure she is the centre of attention. It is all in the details, for sure. However, it's also a combination of her personality, the attire, and how she wears it. Her fashion sense is a mix of two parts quirky and one part haute couture, yet no matter what she wears, there is always a certain elegance about it. Check out some of the best red carpet looks of Priyanka Chopra. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra brings royalty and elegance to Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia: Inside pics, videos )

Black and ivory ruffled gown

The actress wore a black and ivory ruffled gown during an event in Paris.(Gettyimages)

It is one of the most gorgeous looks of Priyanka Chopra. The actor wore a black gown with ivory ruffles that extended down her leg and terminated at the hem, along with other details. The deep-V cut of the dress allowed Chopra's sparkling diamond necklace to take centre stage, and the crisscrossing straps at the back provided a sensual modern touch.

2. Thigh-slit nude dress

Priyanka Chopra made her Oscars debut in the gorgeous, bare-legged gown with the thigh-slit(Instagram/@priyankachopra)

Remember when Priyanka Chopra made her Oscars debut in the gorgeous, bare-legged gown with the thigh-slit? The actress arrived at the event donned a stunning golden sheer naked dress by Zuhair Murad. The stunning translucent dress had a sweetheart neckline and an exquisite train. Everyone both at home and in Hollywood adored her dress, which was completed with a silver belt that she wore.

3. Ivory navel-grazing neckline gown

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Grammy Awards, January 2020(Gettyimages)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked stunning as she came out in an ivory Ralph & Russo gown for another red carpet occasion. The gorgeous custom gown was embellished with tassels on the sleeves and had a mermaid hem with pale pink floral appliques that were barely perceptible. The crystal stud on her belly button was seen by the navel-grazing neckline.

4. Long trench-coat dress

Priyanka Chopra wore a long trench-coat dress at the Met Gala 2017.(Instagram/@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra was one of the best-dressed celebrities at the 2017 Met Gala. The outfit that the actress donned with a lengthy train and trench coat went viral. She perfectly accessorised it with black heels, a sleek bun and bold make-up. Additionally, this was the first time Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas shared a red carpet appearance. They were undoubtedly the most fashionable couple on the red carpet event.

5. Long feathered gown

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Met Gala, 2019(Instagram/@priyankachopra)

No one can forget Priyanka's spectacular Dior Couture outfit from the 2019 Met Gala, which took 1,500 hours to create. The experimental outfit has a transparent bodice with silver criss-cross accents. Grey, pink, red, and yellow feathers were used to embellish the skirt and trailing cloak. She had a crown on top of her head and wore her waves in permed spirals. She paired it with white lashes and eyebrows, fuchsia eyeshadow, and lips.

6. Maroon velvet gown

Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet at Met Gala 2018 in a beautiful maroon velvet gown.(Instagram/@priyankachopra)

The 2018 Met Gala's theme was heavenly bodies, and Priyanka Chopra nailed the idea in a maroon simple velvet gown by Ralph Lauren. Although the dress featured a train, Priyanka's headpiece helped the ensemble stand out and make it fit for the Met Gala.

7. Off-shoulder pink bustier gown

Priyanka Chopra in an off-shoulder pink bustier gown at the Golden Globes, January 2020(Instagram/@priyankachopra)

Give Priyanka Chopra an outfit and she can instantly turn it into a classic. At the 2020 Golden Globes, the fashionista did exactly that. Priyanka wore a hand-draped bustier dress in pink by Cristina Ottaviano. Old Hollywood romance was evident in the off-shoulder dress with a small train. Our desi girl is a total stunner and can make any outfit red-carpet worthy.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter