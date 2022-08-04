Daily brief: Jairam says Kharge was supposed to hold Oppn dinner for Margaret Alva and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Jairam says Kharge was supposed to hold Oppn dinner for Margaret Alva, ED grilling ends

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday interrogated Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge for more than six hours in the National Herald money laundering case. Read More

‘Taiwan will not provoke but…’: President Tsai Ing-wen as China fires missiles

As China fired ballistic missiles and deployed fighter jets and warships on Thursday, a day after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a solidarity trip to the self-ruled island, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said it will not provoke conflicts but will firmly defend its sovereignty and national security. Read More

In a first, all-women navy aircrew carries out maiden mission in Arabian Sea

In a first, an all-women navy aircrew carried out an independent maritime reconnaissance and surveillance mission in the north Arabian Sea on board a Dornier 228 aircraft on Wednesday, the Indian Navy announced on Thursday saying the women had “created history.” Read More

‘Mirabai showed we from South Asian countries can win Olympic medal’: PAK gold medallist calls Chanu an 'inspiration'

It was a repeat for Mirabai Chanu at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, who once again secured a gold medal at the quadrennial event. Read More

Harnaaz Sandhu sued by Upasana Singh for allegedly breaching contract for Punjabi film

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, who is all set to make her debut in the entertainment industry with the upcoming Punjabi film Bai Ji Kuttange, has landed in legal trouble. Actor and producer Upasana Singh has moved a local court against Harnaaz for not honouring a contract she signed for the promotion of the film. Read More

Friendship Day recipes: 4 delectable snacks to enjoy with your friends

fter celebrating International Friendship Day with much enthusiasm and exchanging friendship bands on July 30, it's time to get together again for our desi Friendship Day that falls on August 7 this year. Read More

