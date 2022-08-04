Home / Entertainment / Others / Harnaaz Sandhu sued by Upasana Singh for allegedly breaching contract for Punjabi film

Harnaaz Sandhu sued by Upasana Singh for allegedly breaching contract for Punjabi film

Published on Aug 04, 2022
  • Upasana Singh says she gave Harnaaz Sandhu a chance in her film before she became the Miss Universe. However, Harnaaz is now refusing to give dates for the film promotions.
Upasana Singh has moved court against Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, who is all set to make her debut in the entertainment industry with the upcoming Punjabi film Bai Ji Kuttange, has landed in legal trouble. Actor and producer Upasana Singh has moved a local court against Harnaaz for not honouring a contract she signed for the promotion of the film. Upasana said that she gave Harnaaz a chance in the film when she was not the Miss Universe but now the latter is breaching her contract. Also Read| Harnaaz Sandhu called Upasana Singh after winning, here's why

Upasana Singh filed a civil suit in the Chandigarh district court claiming that Harnaaz has refused to give dates for Bai Ji Kuttange's promotions despite having signed an agreement to make herself available in person and virtually for it with her Santosh Entertainment Studio LLP. Upasana has sought damages from Harnaaz for the alleged breach of contract.

As per PTI, Upasana told reporters outside the court, “I gave Harnaaz a chance to act in the movie Bai ji Kuttange. Not only this, I also made Yaara Diyan Poo Baran in which Harnaaz is the heroine as well. I gave her a chance at that time when she was not Miss Universe. I spent a huge sum on this movie. It is not a small-budget movie."

Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe at an event held in Israel in December 2021. She is the third Indian to win the title after actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000. She appears alongside Dev Kharoud, Nanak Singh, and Gurpreet Ghuggi in Bai Ji Kuttange, which is directed by Smeep Kang.

The trailer of the film was released on August 1. It is scheduled to release in theatres on August 19. Apart from producing the film, Upasana Singh has also acted in it.

(Inputs from PTI)

upasana singh harnaaz sandhu
