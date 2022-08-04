Friendship Day recipes: 4 delectable snacks to enjoy with your friends

Friendship Day 2022: After celebrating International Friendship Day with much enthusiasm and exchanging friendship bands on July 30, it's time to get together again for our desi Friendship Day that falls on August 7 this year. Friendship day in India, Bangladesh, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year. (Also read: Friendship Day 2022: 5 amazing gift ideas for your friends)

If you were not able to meet your friends for some reason last weekend to have a blast on International Friendship Day, this is the perfect opportunity to organise a memorable get-together. No party is complete without some lip-smacking snacks and if you haven't decided what to eat this Friendship Day, we have some options for you.

1. American Nutty Chocolate Brownie

(Recipe by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Head Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa)

American Nutty Chocolate Brownie

Ingredients

Melted butter - 2200 gm

Dark chocolate - 1000 gm

Sugar - 2200 gm

Cocoa powder - 75 gm

Flour - 660 gm

Baking powder - 25 gm

Almond powder - 1100 gm

Almond pieces - 1000 gm

Egg whole - 22 no

Method

• Sift the flour and baking powder together.

• Melt the butter and chocolate in a bowl and add the sugar.

• Add the sieved flour and dry ingredients, then fold in the eggs.

• Do not over mix, just combine with the spatula on first speed.

• Line the baking tray with greased butter paper and pour the mixture into tray

• Bake at 170 degrees for 40 minutes, do not over bake, once done, serve warm.

2. Quick and delicious chicken burger

(Recipe by Executive Chef Amit Kocharekar, The Resort Mumbai)

Chicken Burger

Ingredients

• Ground chicken

• 3/4 tsp smoked paprika

• 1 clove garlic, minced

• 3 onions, minced

• Salt

• Freshly ground black pepper

• 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

• 4 slices cheddar

• 4 leaves lettuce

• 1 tomato, thinly sliced

• Brioche burger buns, split and lightly toasted

Directions

• In a large bowl, combine chicken, paprika, garlic, and onions, and season with salt and pepper. Divide mixture into 4 patties.

• In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add burger patties and cook, flipping once, until golden and a thermometer inserted into the center registers 165°, 8 to 10 minutes. Top with cheddar, cover, and cook until just melted, 2 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer patties to a plate.

• Stack lettuce, chicken burgers, tomato slice, red onion. Close sandwiches with top buns.

3. Strawberry Eggnog Smoothie

(Recipe by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Head Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa)

Strawberry Eggnog Smoothie

Ingredients

1 cup egg nog

2 cups strawberries with tops removed

2 cups berries

1 cup ice

2 gm nutmeg

2 gm cinnamon

Few Walnuts or mixed nuts

Method

• Pour all ingredients except walnuts or mixed nuts into processor and turn on!

• Your smoothie is done in less than a minute. While pouring, layer it with walnuts or mixed nut or add some fresh fruit and enjoy it with your friends and family!

4. Date Pan Cakes

(Recipe by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Head Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa)

Date Pan Cakes

Ingredients

Dates - 1 cup

Refined flour - 1 cup

Powder sugar - 1/2 cup

Egg - 1 no.

Milk - 1 cup

Vanilla essence - 1 teaspoon

Honey - 1 tbs

Sesame seed - 10 gms

Method

• Sieve together flour and sugar in a bowl. Add egg and pour milk gradually till batter is smooth.

• Brush butter in a pan. Pour the batter and spread into thin pancake, cook under side and remove.

• Put chopped dates, honey and sesame seeds in a bowl and mix well. Fill pancake with this dates mixture and make into a parcel (like a triangle).

• Deep fry the parcel. Pour in a glass, serve with vanilla ice cream and garnish as per your liking!

