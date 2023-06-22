Home / India News / Daily brief: Joe Biden hosts PM Modi at White House, hails India-US ties; all the latest news

Daily brief: Joe Biden hosts PM Modi at White House, hails India-US ties; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 22, 2023 09:10 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘India-US ties one of most defining relationships in 21st century’: Joe Biden hosts PM Modi

US President Joe Biden, after welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House on Thursday, said the relationship between the USA and India is one of the most defining relationships in the 21st century. Read more

US President Joe Biden, right, shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday.(Bloomberg)

PM Modi thanks Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden for ‘hospitality’, shares video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi - who is on an official three-day state visit to the US - on Thursday shared a video thanking US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for their “hospitality” ahead of their bilateral meeting. Read more

Air conditioner can pose a risk of heatstroke. Here are some dos and don'ts

Air conditioners create a barrier between the outdoor heat and the conditioned indoor space, which prevents the accumulation of heat within the living or working environment, reducing the strain on the body and minimising the risk of overheating. Read more

Engineer dad shares thought-provoking 'morbid' reply about missing submersible Titan

Submersible Titan went missing on June 18 with five passengers aboard while on its way to the Titanic wreckage site. A massive search operation is underway to look for the vehicle that reportedly will run out of oxygen within the next few hours. Read more

Ashneer Grover says airport lounges are like ‘free meal scheme canteens’

Ashneer Grover, who is known for his unfiltered comments, has now given his opinion on the exclusivity of airport lounges as compared to dining at airport restaurants and said airport lounges are like 'free meal scheme canteens.' Read more

Months after Chetan Sharma's exit, BCCI invites new applications for vacant national selector’s job ahead of WI tour

With Team India all set to enter the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to invite fresh applications for the post of national selector on Wednesday. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

joe biden pm modi pm modi in us
