Months after Chetan Sharma's exit, BCCI invites new applications for vacant national selector’s job ahead of WI tour

With Team India all set to enter the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to invite fresh applications for the post of national selector on Wednesday. Four months after Chetan Sharma's unceremonious exit, the apex cricket board has posted an opening for one member of the Men’s Selection Committee in the lead-up to the West Indies series. BCCI President Roger Binny with Secretary Jay Shah and Vice President Rajeev Shukla during the 91st Annual General Meeting(PTI)

Former Indian cricketer Sharma had resigned from the post of chairman of the national selection committee in the aftermath of a sting operation. Sharma had courted controversy after an Indian news channel reportedly shared video footage of the ex-cricketer making a series of revelations about Rohit Sharma's Team India. Sharma's second stint as the chairman of selectors lasted less than two months as his resignation was reportedly accepted by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the BCCI shared a release in which the apex cricket board mentioned the criteria for application for the top post. The Member of the Men’s Selection Committee will select the senior national team for representation in Tests, One Day Internationals, Twenty/20 and any other format. Candidates who wish to apply for the aforementioned post need to fulfil the following criteria for their applications to be considered.

• Should have played a minimum of:

a) 7 (Seven) Test Matches; OR

b) 30 (Thirty) First Class Matches; OR

c) 10 (Ten) One Day International Matches and 20 (Twenty) First Class matches.

• Should have retired from the game at least 5 years previously.

• No person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of the Men’s Selection Committee.

The BCCI will call the shortlisted candidates for personal interviews for further evaluation. The national selector’s post has been vacant since February. Former India cricketer Shiv Sundar Das is heading the All-India Senior Selection Committee. The committee also features the likes of Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Shridharan Sharath.

