Daily brief: Landslides and rain hit Assam's connectivity, and all the latest news

Rail, road connectivity to Assam’s Barak Valley snaps due to rain, landslides

Torrential rainfall and landslides in the past few days have eroded sections of roads and railway tracks in Assam’s Dima Hasao district affecting road and rail connectivity to the Barak Valley region of the state, officials informed on Sunday. Read more

Explained: Why Finland wants to join NATO; why is Putin against it?

If Finland joins the NATO, it will be one of the quickest enlargements for the alliance. Furthermore, Russia and Finland share a 1,300-km border. If Finland joins, it would double the length of the alliance’s border with Russia. Read more

PM Modi dials India's badminton champs after first-ever Thomas Cup victory

The PM never forgets to applaud the achievements of athletes, and on Sunday, he promptly dialled the players to congratulate them on their stupendous success, thanked their parents for helping them develop into world beaters and doing the country proud with their exploits on the global stage. Watch

Harbhajan Singh remembers ‘good friend’ Andrew Symonds: ‘He was someone who I could call at 2:30 in the morning’

The cricket fraternity woke up to the tragic news of Andrew Symonds' death on Sunday morning. The former Australia all-rounder, aged 46, died in a car accident, which left most former cricketers devastated. Harbhajan Singh, who shared a lot of history with the ex-Australian cricketer, too was left “shocked” with the unfortunate incident and extended his prayers to the bereaved family. Read more

Kangana Ranaut seems to take a jibe at Ananya Panday on The Kapil Sharma show, fans say, 'this is straight up bullying'

While making an appearnce on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kangana once again took a jab at Bollywood star kids. This time she seems to have targeted actor Ananya Panday. Read more

