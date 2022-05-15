Kangana Ranaut seems to take a jibe at Ananya Panday on The Kapil Sharma show, fans say, 'this is straight up bullying'

The long-standing beef between Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar has dragged on for quite a few years since the actor accused the filmmaker of promoting nepotism in Bollywood, as she made an appearance on his show Koffee with Karan. The interview led to an unending debate on nepotism in the Hindi film industry. While making an appearnce on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kangana once again took a jab at Bollywood star kids. This time she seems to have targeted actor Ananya Panday. Read more: Kangana Ranaut cuddles with Kapil Sharma on his show's sets, says will separate the 'rooh' from his 'jism'

In a video shared on social media, when asked by host Kapil Sharma about who a ‘Bolly bimbo,’ is, Kangana appeared to be taking a dig at Ananya, without ever mentioning her name. On a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Ananya had said she could touch the tip of her nose with her tongue, and dubbed it her ‘talent.’ While seemingly mocking Ananya for her comment, Kangana replied to Kapil that those who can touch the tip of the nose with their tongue are ‘Bolly bimbos.’ She also attempted to copy Ananya by trying to touch the tip of her nose with her tongue, in a similar fashion.

The video was posted on online forums by fans. Some seemed to find Kangana's joke funny. One commented, “This is hilarious.” Others, however, said the actor was ‘bullying’ Ananya there. One comment read, “Wow this is straight up bullying.” Another user commented on the video, “Oh wow that's just mean for no reason. I don't exactly feel sympathetic for Ananya, but Kangana scares me. Every interview or show appearance of hers is just an opportunity for her to be mean to some celeb.” There were also those, who felt such jibes were part and parcel of celebrity life, and actors should be used to it. One user commented, “She just took a slight dig… Celebrities should be able to endure such things!!”

Kangana, who has been busy promoting her upcoming film Dhaakad, has also targeted other Bollywood actors in her recent interviews. She was miffed with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who tweeted Dhaakad’s song teaser but deleted it later, and she also said actors like Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar can never publicly support her.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad is a spy thriller and also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and Sharib Hashmi.

