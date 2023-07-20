Daily brief: Manipur governor questions top cop over viral video of women disrobed; and all the latest news

‘Why no action was taken?’: Manipur governor on viral video of women disrobed Manipur governor ne on Thursday condemned the viral video of women being paraded naked and allegedly sexually assaulted on May 4. Uikey said she called the DGP of the state, asking why no action was taken on the complaint of the women. Read Here. Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey (Twitter/@RajBhavManipur)

‘No communication yet’, N Korea not responding to US attempts to get back its soldier

North Korea hasn't responded to U.S. attempts to discuss the American soldier who bolted across the heavily armed border, officials in Washington said, underscoring that the serviceman's prospects for a quick release are unclear at a time of high tensions and inactive communication channels. Read Here.

Pakistan's Ayesha Naseem announces shock retirement at 18 for religious reasons: Reports

Once dubbed a 'serious talent' by legendary cricketer Wasim Akram, Pakistan's Ayesha Naseem has reportedly decided to bid farewell to international cricket at a young age. An exciting young prospect in Pakistani cricket, Ayesha has announced her retirement from international cricket at the age of 18. The 18-year-old has reached out to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to confirm her retirement. Read Here.

Is 7 LPA government job better than 50 LPA private one? Tweet sparks chatter

In India, the allure of government jobs is deeply rooted. One of the major reasons is because the government jobs are perceived as more stable and less prone to layoffs. Highlighting that a woman recently shared a tweet that has sparked a discussion among Twitter users. She asked if someone would choose a government job that is paying lower than a position in a private sector. Read Here.

What is fawning? Signs to look out for

When we are brought up in dysfunctional homes, we often go in the fight or flight mode as a response to the chaos and conflict around us. This happens because the mind and the body constantly feel threatened. In such cases, often we go into the state of appeasement as a defense mechanism of responding to the constant fear around us. This response is known as fawning – it is a trauma response to fearful parents and overwhelming sense of threat. Read Here.

Ram Charan shares emotional video on Upasana's birthday, seen holding daughter Klin Kaara for the first time. Watch

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela is celebrating her 34th birthday on Thursday. Their newborn daughter also turned one month old on this day. On the occasion of her special day, Ram Charan took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video of them documenting the joy and relief of welcoming their newborn daughter Klin Kaara Konidela. Read Here.

5 Plants That Flower Throughout The Year

Do you want add flowering plants that bloom all year to your garden? Check out these plants that flower throughout the year. Read Here.

