Pakistan's Ayesha Naseem announces shock retirement at 18 for religious reasons: Reports

Once dubbed a 'serious talent' by legendary cricketer Wasim Akram, Pakistan's Ayesha Naseem has reportedly decided to bid farewell to international cricket at a young age. An exciting young prospect in Pakistani cricket, Ayesha has announced her retirement from international cricket at the age of 18. The 18-year-old has reached out to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to confirm her retirement. Ayesha has announced her retirement from international cricket at the age of 18(Getty Images)

Hoping to become a seasoned campaigner of the Pakistani side in white-ball cricket, Ayesha plied her trade with the Green Army in the T20 World Cup last year. Ayesha played four One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 30 T20Is for the Pakistani women's team. She raised her stock in world cricket with her noteworthy cameo against the mighty Australian side. She scored 24 off 20 balls in which the former Pakistani star smashed four sixes and a four.

‘Want to live my life according to Islam’

According to multiple reports, Naseem has opted to part ways with international cricket because she wants to live her life according to Islam. "I'm leaving cricket and want to live my life according to Islam," Naseem told PCB. It was only three years ago when Ayesha made her international debut in 2020. She has amassed over 400 runs from 34 international appearances for the Green Army.

Ayesha scored 33 runs in 4 ODIs for Pakistan. In the shortest format of the game, she smashed 369 runs for Pakistan. She made her international debut against Thailand in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. Ayesha recorded her final appearance for Pakistan against Australia in 2023. Naseem recorded a three-ball duck against Australia in her final match for Pakistan. Asian giants Pakistan will next host South Africa women for a three-match T20I series next month.

