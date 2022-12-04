Daily brief: Manoj Muntashir's video on anti-Brahmin posters at JNU, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Brahmins represent the head of India': Manoj Muntashir's video on JNU posters

Writer and lyricist Manoj Muntashir has released a video protesting the anti-Brahmin slogans which recently surfaced on the walls of Jawaharlal Nehru University triggering a massive row. Read more

Ahead of Gujarat polls phase 2, PM Modi seeks blessings from mother Heeraben

As a ritual ahead of any crucial election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday went to meet his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar, day before the second and final phase of polling in Gujarat Assembly election. Read more

‘Those who give tickets to women are anti-Islamic’: Ahmedabad’s Jama Masjid Shahi Imam’s controversial statement | Video

The Shahi Imam of Ahmedabad’s Jama Masjid Shabbir Ahmed Siddiqui in Gujarat made controversial remarks Sunday on the participation of Muslim women in politics. Read more

WhatsApp testing picture-in-picture mode for iOS platform: Report

WhatsApp is testing picture-in-picture mode for video calls on the iOS platform. With this feature, users can simultaneously use other apps while placing a video call on WhatsApp. Read more

Watch: KL Rahul’s shocking drop catch of Mehidy Hasan that cost India 1st ODI against Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma furious

Bangladesh scripted a fabulous one-wicket win in Mirpur against the mighty Team India, which had the likes of captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in their line-up. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor laughs as paparazzi ask her for a party after buying new house in Mumbai: 'Secret tha...'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor was recently stopped by paparazzi in Mumbai while she leaving her gym class. Read more

Celebrate Shelter Pets Day: 5 ways to help shelter pets

Want to help a shelter pet but do not where to start. There is a lot more you can do if you are can't adopt for some reason from providing them foster homes, with necessary medicine, supplies, food to raising money for these lovable pets. Read more

HT News Desk