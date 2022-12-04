Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor laughs as paparazzi ask her for a party after buying new house in Mumbai: 'Secret tha...'

Published on Dec 04, 2022 07:26 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor recently confirmed reports about purchasing a new duplex in Bandra, Mumbai. Reportedly, she paid ₹ 65 crore for the new place.

Janhvi Kapoor buys a new apartment in Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani)((Viral Bhayani))
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Janhvi Kapoor was recently stopped by paparazzi in Mumbai while she leaving her gym class. They asked her for a party as she recently purchased a new property in Bandra, Mumbai. According to reports, Janhvi now owns a duplex apartment in the city, worth 65 crore. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor buys new house in Juhu worth 39 crore)

In a paparazzi video, Janhvi is seen exiting her fitness class when a cameraperson asked her, “Nayi ghar ki party nahin mili hum logon ko. Yeh galat baat hain (You didn't throw us a party for buying a new house. This isn't fair).”

The actor smiled and answered, “Secret tha. Aapne bhanda phod diya (It was supposed to be a secret but you exposed me).” The cameraperson replied to her that nothing can be kept secret from them. She got into her car to leave.

A report of Square Feat India suggested that Janhvi has become an owner of a 8,669-square-foot duplex in Kubelisque Building on Bandra, Mumbai. This is reportedly her second property purchased in the last two years.

The new place has a first and second floor as well as an open garden area, a swimming pool for the actor to enjoy. There is also a five-car parking lot in the apartment premises. The agreement of the apartment was signed in October 2022, as per the documents from real estate portal Indextap.com.

Janhvi was last seen in the film Mili. It was her first professional collaboration with father Boney Kapoor who co-produced it. In Mili, she played the role of a restaurant worker, who is accidentally locked up in a freezer. It was the Hindi remake of Malayalam film, Helen (2019).

She will be next seen in filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan with whom she is paired for the first time. It will release theatrically in April 2023. Apart from this, Janhvi also has Mr and Mrs Mahi, opposite Rajkummar Rao, in which she plays a cricketer.

janhvi kapoor
