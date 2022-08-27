Daily brief: New video shows BJP's Sonali Phogat, who died in Goa, being forced to drink, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

New video shows BJP's Sonali Phogat, who died in Goa, being forced to drink

The latest video emerged a day after another video showed Sonali Phogat staggering out while struggling to walk on her own partying joint Curlie's Restaurant on the Anjuna beach. Read more

'China’s behaviour increases probability of LAC standoff becoming flashpoint'

Former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd didn’t rule out the possibility of President Xi Jinping taking steps to resolve the border dispute with India after he further strengthens his grip on power at the Chinese Communist Party’s 20th congress to be held later this year. Read more

'Pleased to inform' promoter has died, firm says in BSE filing. Twitter on a roll

AK Spintex, a textile manufacturer firm, made a mistake in its application to the Bombay Stock Exchange on Thursday. The story went viral on social media after a Twitter user, named Dukhi Aatma, uploaded a snapshot of the notification in which the error was made. Read more

Watch: Rohit Sharma's uber-cheeky reply to Pakistani journalist's ‘who’ll open with you' question

In the pre-match press conference on the eve of the anticipated clash when a Pakistani journalist asked Rohit about India's opening pair, the right-hander gave an uber-cheeky response. Here's how the conversation took place between the two on Saturday. Read more

Covid-stricken Amitabh Bachchan is cleaning his own bathroom, talks about staff with gratitude in new blog post

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a new blog post from his isolated room after he was diagnosed with Covid-19. In the new post, the actor spoke about how accustomed one becomes to their staff and team, including himself. Read more

