Daily brief: No breach in Aadhaar data vault, IT minister tells Rajya Sabha, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

No breach in Aadhaar data vault till now, must be cautious: Centre in Rajya Sabha

There has been no breach of Unique Identification Authority of India’s (UIDAI) Aadhaar data vault, Union minister of electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said in Rajya Sabha on Monday. The minister also said that Aadhaar holders must be cautious while sharing their details. Read more

Gujarat hooch tragedy: Probe handed over to 2 SPs, factory owner summoned

The Gujarat home department has handed over the supervision of the first information reports (FIRs) registered in connection with a hooch tragedy that claimed 42 lives to two superintendents of police (SPs), according to a senior government official. Read more

Rajasthan: BJP accuses Ashok Gehlot of ‘politics of appeasement’ over drowning cases

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Monday attacked Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and accused him of indulging in appeasement politics in connection with two separate cases of drowning. Read more

Zomato plans new management structure, with multiple CEOs: Report

Zomato, the Indian food delivery company backed by China's Ant Group, is considering reorganising its management so that each of its individual businesses would have its own CEO, while the parent company would be renamed "Eternal", an internal company memo seen by Reuters said. Read more

India confirm first-ever medal in Lawn Bowls, women's team reaches historic Commonwealth Games 2022 final

India defeated New Zealand 16-13 in the semifinal of Women's Fours event in Lawn Bowls to reach their first-ever final at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Read more

Healthy and delicious chia seeds recipes to speed up weight loss

Chia seeds, one of the tiniest and trendiest superfoods today, are a popular addition to diets of the wellness-conscious. The seeds of the flowering plant Salvia hispanica, chia seeds are rich in fibre and protein, low in calories and packed with a variety of nutrients, which makes them a perfect weight loss food. Read more

Aamir Khan says son Junaid Khan gave screen-test for Laal Singh Chaddha: 'But they said a new actor can't pull it off'

Actor Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Recently in an interview, Aamir revealed that his son Junaid Khan also auditioned for the main roll but didn't get it as Aditya Chopra and Atul Kulkarni thought if a newcomer could pull off the role. Read more

