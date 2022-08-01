Raj: BJP accuses Ashok Gehlot of ‘politics of appeasement’ over drowning cases
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Monday attacked Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and accused him of indulging in appeasement politics in connection with two separate cases of drowning.
They targeted Gehlot over his two tweets on the incidents in Phalodi town of Jodhpur and Ramsinghpur area of Sriganganagar district.
In a tweet on the Jodhpur incident, in which two people died, Gehlot mentioned the names of the victims [who were reportedly Muslims] and announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the families under Chiranjeevi accident health insurance scheme.
On Sunday, he condoled the death of five children who drowned in a farm pond in Ramsinghpur. In the tweet, he neither announced the names, nor any financial assistance to the families, which the BJP questioned by saying that he is not the CM of one particular religion, but of the entire state.
Also Read:4 children drown, trains cancelled amid flood-like situation in Rajasthan
“There are certain criteria for giving assistance during natural calamity, but the state government has started doing discrimination in this also,” deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore said.
“I saw the CM’s two tweets. In the Phalodi incident, he announced ₹5 lakh on the death of Rahmatullah and one more. On the Ramsinghpur incident, he expressed condolences, but did not announce a single penny as assistance. This raises questions. Why does he do vote-bank politics in everything? It is unfortunate...why such double standards?” he asked.
“He is the chief minister of the entire state. He is also our CM and not of one particular religion. Assistance in Phalodi issue is good, but those who were killed in the Ramsinghpur incident are also poor and the government should think about them also,” he added.
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is the sitting Jodhpur MP, shared a collage of both the tweets of Gehlot and said the CM extended condolences in one incident, while compensation along with condolences in the other. “This is what the Congress thinks of secularism, which is being followed in letter and spirit in Rajasthan,” he tweeted.
Meanwhile, the CM’s officer on special duty Lokesh Sharma tweeted that the death of five children is tragic. “It is wrong and insensitive to compare the Sriganganagar incident with the similar kind of incident that occurred in Phalodi,” he tweeted in response to the BJP’s allegations.
-
Friday Jam 2022: Music, dance and dhamaal galore
Power-packed performances, dance and a little bit of rain are what marked the four-week extravaganza of the much-awaited Hindustan Times DLF CyberHub Friday Jam 2022. This season seven of Friday Jam was presented by Magicpin and co-powered by Cantabil International Clothing and Pulse Candy. Friday Jam opened with a bang with singer Kanika Kapoor kick-starting this year's event. The combination of her popular numbers with her amazing performance made it an unforgettable evening.
-
Dream fulfilled! 90-year-gets her childhood home in Pakistan named after he
Reena Varma, a 90-year-old Punekar's wish of visiting her ancestral home in Rawalpindi, Pakistan came true last week. Varma, who returned her hometown, Pune on Friday, felt she was dreaming with her eyes open when she entered her childhood home 75 years later. She says, “75 years isn't a small time. Bohot log zinda hi nahi rehte.” Earlier in March, Varma had applied for her Pakistani visa, but it was denied, leaving her much disappointed.
-
‘Even my pencil has become costly’: Class 1 girl’s letter to PM Modi goes viral
A letter sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a Class 1 girl student from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district complaining about the price rise has gone viral on social media. The six-year-old girl, Kirti Dubey, who studies at Suprabhash Academy in Chibramau, sent the letter to the Prime Minister's Office through registered post on Monday, her a lawyer, father Vishal Dubey, confirmed.
-
Chandigarh: Coming together to celebrate art, diversity
As American entrepreneur Malcolm Stevenson Forbes has rightly said: diversity is the art of thinking independently together. Staying true to this is the ongoing Art Mela, organised by 105 Arts at Sector 11, Chandigarh. It has brought together 84 artworks by 34 artists from across country, with varied and unique themes, styles, mediums and tonalities. The exhibit, planned as a melting pot of thoughts, expressions, mediums and understanding, is a celebration of diversity.
-
Rumour afloat of alliance between WB-J’khand govts after arrest of Congress MLAs
The actions taken against three Jharkhand Congress MLAs, and a Ranchi-based lawyer, over the past three days by the West Bengal police has triggered a war of words among political parties over an alleged 'tacit understanding' between the Mamta Banerjee and Hemant Soren-led state governments to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party and central government. The Howrah police claimed they acted on specific “intelligence inputs” about the legislators moving with cash.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics