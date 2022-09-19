Daily brief: NSCN-IM team to resume Naga peace talks with Centre in Delhi on Tuesday, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

NSCN-IM team in Delhi to resume Naga peace talks with Centre on Tuesday

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A seven-member delegation from the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM), led by the group’s collective leadership members, are expected to meet Union home ministry officials in New Delhi on Tuesday to try and resolve roadblocks in the Naga peace talks, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Read more.

Watch: Impressed by his works, man builds Yogi Adityanath's temple near Ayodhya

A resident of Uttar Pradesh has built a temple near Ayodhya of chief minister Yogi Adityanath with a life-size idol of him placed inside. Read more.

Why will late Prince Philip be moved from the royal vault at St George’s Chapel

Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral marks the second major royal funeral within 18 months as her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip passed away in April last year. Read more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'If you're losing just before the World Cup...': Wasim Akram's no-holds-barred verdict on India's Asia Cup campaign

After the disappointment of last year's World Cup, the Indian cricket team would look to banish the ghosts of UAE 2021 when it begins its World Cup campaign from October 16 in Australia. Read more.

China offers commercial space trip to private passengers for ₹2 crore: Report

China is working on the mission to launch its first commercial space trip for private passengers. Read more.

Tips to empower students to organize and lead events

Children learn by watching the people around them and by observing how others respond to criticism or confront failure, children begin to develop their own habits and thought processes. Read more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Viral video shows a flock of sheep following trail runner in France. Watch

Most of us love hiking in the woods as it provides us escape from the noise and din of city life. Read more.

Inside Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon's French family vacation with Disneyland, Eiffel Tower visits

Actor Kriti Sanon is currently in Europe for a long vacation with family and friends. Read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON