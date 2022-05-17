Daily brief: Sacked officer in Gyanvapi mosque row slams claims of defying court secrecy, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Gyanvapi mosque survey: Sacked officer slams allegations of defying court secrecy

Advocate commissioner Ajay Mishra, who was removed from his post in the panel tasked to conduct a survey inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex, said he will respect the local court's order, while blaming special advocate commissioner Vishal Singh for the outcome. Read more.

Jharkhand HC to hear plea against CM Hemant Soren’s mining lease grant on May 19

The Jharkhand high court will continue to hear on May 19 the two PILs seeking CBI and ED probe into the mining lease granted to CM Hemant Soren and alleged shell companies operated by his family members and associates, by one Shiv Shankar Sharma, lawyers who participated in the hearing on Tuesday said. Read more.

Ensure zero cross-border infiltration to wipe out terror in J&K, says Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a review meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Read more.

'Plays a wide range of shots, has good cricketing brain': Gavaskar identifies future 'all-format' player for India

Continuing with the IPL's tradition of producing young and impressive talents, this year of the Indian Premier League too has witnessed a bunch of promising youngsters make most their opportunities. Read more.

Common mistakes that could damage your teeth in summer season

One of the reasons we look forward to summer season despite the sweltering heat is all the cold treats and delicious drinks we get to enjoy during the hot weather. Read more.

Shilpa Shetty dodges question on Raj Kundra, says: 'We are here to celebrate a new beginning'

Actor Shilpa Shetty is all set for her upcoming film Nikamma with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Read more.

