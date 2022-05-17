Ensure zero cross-border infiltration to wipe out terror in J&K, says Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a review meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He also reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. During the meeting, Shah directed the security forces and the Jammu and Kashmir Police to actively conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations, the home ministry statement read.



“He said to fulfill Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of a prosperous and peaceful Jammu & Kashmir, security forces should ensure zero cross-border infiltration to wipe out terrorism in the Union Territory,” the home ministry statement added.



Shah's meeting assumes significance as the Kashmir Valley has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks. The recent killing of Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat in Budgam has triggered outrage among the members of the community.



Earlier in the day, Hindustan Times reported that Shah has directed the

Jammu and Kashmir Police as well as the security agencies to refrain from using the names of new terror outfits and names the original Pakistan-based terror groups so that the world knows about Pakistan's role in promoting terror across J&K.

Shah also reviewed the preparedness for the Amarnath Yatra, directing the officials to ensure that the pilgrims don't face any inconvenience.



“This is the first yatra after the Covid pandemic. If the pilgrims suffer from any health issues due to high altitude, we should have adequate arrangements to deal with the situation. To ensure better connectivity, more mobile towers should be installed,” the home ministry quoted Shah.

The meeting was attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha, national security advisor Ajit Doval, Army chief General Manoj Pande, senior officials of the central government and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

