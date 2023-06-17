Daily brief: 'Our fight not against govt', Sakshi Malik, husband on wrestlers' protest in new video; all the latest news

Fight not against govt, truth is two BJP leaders…: Sakshi Malik, husband in new video Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik and her husband and wrestler Satyawart Kadian Saturday shared a video addressing the allegations made against the wrestlers and spoke about their “real truth” about the wrestlers’…read more. Olympic medalist Sakshee Malikkh, and wrestler and her husband Satyawart Kadian.

Nehru Memorial row: 'Controversy is needless’, says former PM Gujral's son and Akali Dal leader Naresh Gujral

Amid the political slugfest between the BJP ruling union government and opposition Congress over renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) Society, Shiromani Akali Dal leader and son of…read more.

2 killed in Russian missile strike in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Synehubov revised the death toll from a Russian missile strike on a small Ukrainian village in the east to two people on Saturday. Synehubov initially said on the Telegram…read more.

Adipurush director Om Raut shares pics of seats reserved for Lord Hanuman across theatres

Recently, filmmaker Om Raut had made a plea with film theatre owners across the country to leave one seat empty for Lord Hanuman whenever his film Adipurush is screened. Looks like many theatre owners…read more.

Signs you are crossing your own boundaries

Some of us are born in dysfunctional homes where healthy boundaries were not encouraged. Hence, we grew up with a crumpled idea of boundaries and we do not know how to build them or respect them, even when…read more.

'I’ll be fired’: Robot says to customer blocking its way

There are some restaurants where customers are greeted - and at times served - by robots. The eatery U & Me Hot Pot in USA’s Orlando is one such place. They have a robot named Peanut who roams around the place…read more.

