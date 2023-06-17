Nehru Memorial row: 'Controversy is needless’, says former PM Gujral's son and Akali Dal leader Naresh Gujral

Amid the political slugfest between the BJP ruling union government and opposition Congress over renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) Society, Shiromani Akali Dal leader and son of former prime minister Inder Kumar Gujral on Saturday, said that the controversy over the issue is 'needless'. Akali Dal leader and son of ex-PM IK Gujral Naresh Gujral. (ANI)

"Controversy over the renaming ( of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library) is needless. When the work of 15 Prime Ministers is being recognised there and the museum is for all 15, how can it be named after Jawaharlal Nehru now?" he told news agency ANI.

"When we try to create a controversy in his name, we only diminish his memory," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP MP and son of ex- PM Chandra Shekhar, Neeraj Shekhar thanked PM Modi for 'honouring all prime ministers,' and slammed the Congress for 'never looking beyond one dynasty.'

"In the PM Museum, every PM irrespective of party lines has got dignity and respect, their contribution has been highlighted. This shows PM Modi's statesmanship," he said.

The union cultural ministry on Friday announced to rename the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) Society, named after India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, as 'Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society.'

Soon after the move, the various Congress leaders including party president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Centre for its decision. Kharge said that the move shows the "cheap mentality and dictatorial attitude" of the BJP and RSS.

On the other hand, BJP president defended the decision and hit out at the grand old party over its remarks and said that its inability to accept that there are leaders beyond "one dynasty" is a classic example of "political indigestion".

Founded on April 1, 1966, the society looks after the Nehru Memorial and Museum Library at Delhi's Teen Murti Bhavan, which was Nehru's official residence from August 1948 till his demise in May 1964.

