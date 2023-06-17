Nehru Memorial renaming: BJP MP, son of ex-PM Chandra Shekhar, thanks ‘statesman’ Modi, slams ‘dynastic’ Congress

Amid a war of words between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress over the renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) Society, BJP MP Neeraj Shekhar – the son of former PM Chandra Shekhar – thanked prime minister Narendra Modi for ‘honouring all prime ministers,’ and slammed the Congress for ‘never looking beyond one dynasty.’ Neeraj Shekhar (second from right) with his family (Image courtesy: twitter.com/MPNeerajShekhar)

Neeraj Shekhar made the remarks in a Twitter thread on Friday, responding to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's criticism of the Modi government's decision.

Neeraj Shekhar on Congress

The BJP MP sought to know how many times leaders of the grand old party have been to the Prime Ministers' Museum, adding that its ‘inability’ to accept that people ‘beyond one dynasty’ have built the nation, is ‘perverted and deserves unequivocal condemnation.’

He also accused the Congress and its ‘royal dynasty’ of ‘insulting’ PMs who do not belong to 'their dynasty'.

“In the PM Museum, every PM irrespective of party lines has got dignity and respect, their contribution has been highlighted. This shows PM @narendramodi's statesmanship,” he concluded.

Nehru Memorial Library Society renamed

On Friday, the Union culture ministry announced that the NMML Society will henceforth be known as ‘Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society.' In its now-previous name, the body had the name of Jawaharlal Nehru, the Congress stalwart who was the country's first premier. The rechristening, therefore, has not gone down well with the party, which has, on numerous occasions in the past, accused the Modi government, in particular PM Modi, of having a ‘dislike’ for Nehru.

Founded on April 1, 1966, the body looks after the Nehru Memorial and Museum Library, which is housed inside Delhi's Teen Murti Bhavan, PM Nehru's official residence from August 1948 till his May 1964 demise.

