Shehzad Poonawalla's ‘Parivaar Ki Bhakti’ jibe at Congress over Nehru museum

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Saturday hit out at the Congress for criticising the renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) Society.

"The Congress is a Family Ltd Company, a Family Ltd Enterprise. If respect is given to PMs HD Deve Gowda, Inder Kumar Gujral, Charan Singh, Chandrashekhar and others who contributed to this nation but did not have the fortune of belonging to one family, if their contribution is celebrated in a museum why is it a dictatorial attitude?"

“If you name 700 schemes, 50 roads, airports, institutions after one person then it's fine… The Congress party because it has a mindset of just doing ‘Parivaar Ki Bhakti’ cannot even allow the contributions of various other prime ministers to be celebrated," he added.

Poonawalla's comments come a day after opposition parties, especially the Congress, slammed the Centre over the renaming of the museum.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Pettiness & vengeance, thy name is Modi”.

"What won’t Mr. Modi do to distort, disparage and destroy the name & legacy of the architect of the Indian nation-state? A small, small man overburdened by his insecurities is the self-styled Vishwaguru”, he said.

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India leader D Raja said it was part of the attempts of the BJP’s ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), to rewrite the country’s history.

“The people of India know that the RSS had no contribution to the Indian [national] movement,” he said. “This is an attempt by them to rewrite the country’s history and insert themselves into the narrative”, he said.

Announcing its decision to rename the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society, the culture ministry said on Friday, "In a special meeting of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society, it was resolved to change its name to Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society. The special meeting was presided over by defence minister Shri Rajnath Singh who is the vice-president of the society”.

The decision came a year after the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, or prime ministers’ museum, was inaugurated by PM Modi.