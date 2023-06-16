Congress seethes at PM Modi as Nehru Memorial Museum set to be renamed

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday described prime minister Narendra Modi as a ‘small small man overburdened by his insecurities,’ as he reacted to a report that stated that the Nehru Memorial Museum & Library (NMML) is being renamed to ‘Prime Ministers Museum & Society.’ Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (PTI File Photo)

Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first PM whose name the NMML bears, has a ‘name and legacy’ as the architect of the Indian nation-state,' noted Ramesh.

“Pettines & Vengeance, thy name is Modi. For over 59 years, NMML has been a global intellectual landmark and treasure hose of books & archives. It will henceforth be called Prime Ministers Museum & Society. What won't Mr. Modi do to distort, disparage and destroy the name & legacy of the architect of the Indian nation-state,” the Congress' General Secretary in-charge Communications, said in a tweet.

“A small, small man overburdened by his insecurities is the self-styled Vishwaguru,” the self-confessed ‘unapologetic Nehruvian’ added, referring to PM Modi.

