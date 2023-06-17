‘I’ll be fired’: Robot says to customer blocking its way

There are some restaurants where customers are greeted - and at times served - by robots. The eatery U & Me Hot Pot in USA’s Orlando is one such place. They have a robot named Peanut who roams around the place and interacts with the customers. A video showing one such interaction has left people laughing. The clip shows the robot politely asking a customer blocking its path to move and saying how if it's late it will be fired. The image shows a robot’s interaction with a customer. (Screengrab)

The video was originally posted on TikTok and later re-shared on Instagram. The video shows the robot taking a group of people to their seats. One of them accidentally blocks the robot’s path. To which, it says, “Don’t block my way. Please, I have to work. Otherwise, I will be fired”.

Also Read: Robots steal the show in Paris as they walk with models at fashion event

Take a look at the video:

Did that video leave you chuckling? Well, you’re not alone. Many people took to the post’s comments section to share hilarious reactions to the video. Chances are, the replies by Instagram users will make you laugh out loud too.

Take a look at how Instagram users reacted to the video of the robot:

“Robot just tryna make a living he doesn’t want to be fired,” joked an Instagram user. “If the MACHINE is scared about being fired, imagine me,” joined another. “This robot in India be like= jaldi waha se hato [move from there quickly],” added a third. “Finally, a robot is scared of getting fired,” wrote a fourth. Many also commented that the robot looks “cute”.

The video was posted on May 10. Since being shared, the video has gone viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated over two million views and the numbers are only increasing. What are your thoughts on the video?