Daily brief: Owaisi calls Jahangirpuri drive a 'targeted demolition', and all the latest news
india news

Daily brief: Owaisi calls Jahangirpuri drive a ‘targeted demolition’, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (HT File Photo)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 08:49 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Jahangirpuri drive a ‘targeted demolition’: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who has strongly objected to Wednesday’s demolition drive in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, described the action as a ‘targeted demolition’. Read more

Assam, Arunachal agree on formula to end border dispute

Twelve district level committees headed by cabinet ministers will be formed in each state to find a resolution to the Assam-Arunachal border dispute in a time-bound manner. Read more

Mumbai police couple raises 56 lakh to treat rare disease of their 4-year son

A Mumbai police couple has raised a total of 56 lakh to treat their four-year-old boy suffering from a rare disease called spinal muscular atrophy (SMA Type-III). Read more

‘Virat Kohli came running in but he does that a lot so I always doubt it’: Dinesh Karthik on KL Rahul review

RELATED STORIES

When the on-field umpire was asked to reverse his decision and signal out, Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul was surprised to say the least. Read more

Reddit is convinced this Ranveer Singh scene from Bajirao Mastani was 'blatantly copied' in Marvel's Shang-Chi. Watch

A Reddit post claims that a battle scene in Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings appears to be an exact replica of a Bajirao Mastani scene featuring Ranveer Singh. Read more

Topics
asaduddin owaisi assam arunachal pradesh
