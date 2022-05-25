Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Daily brief: Pakistani leaders hit out at India over life term to Yasin Malik, and all the latest news
india news

Daily brief: Pakistani leaders hit out at India over life term to Yasin Malik, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Kashmiri separatist and JKLF chief Yasin Malik was handed out a life term by special NIA judge Praveen Singh at the Patiala House court in New Delhi on Wednesday (HT Photo/Arvind Yadav)
Published on May 25, 2022 08:35 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Pakistani politicians fume after Yasin Malik gets life imprisonment in ‘sham’ terror funding case

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif described the day as a ‘black day’ for India's democracy. His foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, vowed to provide ‘all possible support’ to our ‘Kashmiri brothers and sisters.’ Read more

China conducts military exercise around Taiwan to warn U.S.

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Wednesday said it has conducted a military exercise around Taiwan as a warning against its “collusive activities” with the United States. Read more

'Shoaib Akhtar's record in danger': Speedometer gaffe shows R Ashwin bowl a delivery at 131.6 kph, Twitter shocked

What transpired during the IPL 2022 Qualifier between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals left everyone puzzled. The speedometer showed R Ashwin bowling a delivery at, wait for it, 131.6 kph. Read more

Common signs and symptoms of sleep disorder you shouldn't ignore

Do you feel tired and drowsy all the time even after sleeping for 8 hours or wake up several times in the night only to doze off at inappropriate times like driving? It is possible that you could be suffering from a sleep disorder. Read more

Mira Rajput goes on a drive with Ishaan Khatter in his new car, complains, 'laddoo bhi nahi khilaye'. See pic

On Wednesday, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shared a picture with his brother Ishaan Khatter on Instagram. In the picture, Mira and Ishaan are seen sitting inside a car. Read more

 

Topics
yasin malik shehbaz sharif bilawal bhutto zardari china taiwan united states
