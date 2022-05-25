'Shoaib Akhtar's record in danger': Speedometer gaffe shows R Ashwin bowl a delivery at 131.6 kph, Twitter shocked

There has been a constant question mark over the use of technology in this edition of the Indian Premier League. Ultra-Edge have picked edges that didn't exist and vice-versa while on one instance, there was no DRS available due to a power failure. If that wasn't enough, what transpired during the IPL 2022 Qualifier between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals left everyone puzzled. The speedometer showed R Ashwin bowling a delivery at, wait for it, 131.6 kph.

Also Read: IPL 2022 Live Score, LSG vs RCB Eliminator

Yes, you read that right. In the eighth over of the Titans innings, Ashwin bowled a ball at his normal speed, which must have been around the 85-95 kph-mark. But surprisingly, the speedometer showed the ball to be bowled at over 130 kph, which Matthew Wade glided away for a single. Sure enough, users on Twitter were quick to spot the glaring error and expressed their opinions on the gaffe.

Kuch bhi....



I always doubted this technology.... especially in this edition.

The way Fraudran Malik pace increased match by match — Name cannot be blank (@sampath_prabhu) May 24, 2022

He bowls 135 + but the matter is he is changing as slow ball specialist like what bravoo did that's why he bowls around 100 to 120... — BALU KOHLI..... ❤️ (@BALUKOHLI3) May 25, 2022

Kahi Shoaib Akhtar ka record aswin hi na tod de 😂 — CHATRA RAM PARMAR (@chatra_parmar) May 24, 2022

116 kmph for a spinner?

Excuse me what was that from Kuldeep 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/BMXkrjSv6o — Raviteja Rajavarapu  (@RajavarapuRavi) May 21, 2022

This wasn't the first time at the speedometer messed up. During the match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, the piece of technology reported a delivery from Kuldeep Yadav to be at 116 kph. Kuldeep has often varied his pace and added speed to his deliveries, but the maximum he has stretched it is in the early 100s.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON