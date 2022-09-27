Daily Brief: PFI asked to pay 5 crore for stir against NIA crackdown, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PFI gets a ₹5 crore bill in Kerala for illegal hartal against crackdown by NIA

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), which bore the brunt of the violence during the bandh called by the Popular Front of India (PFI) last Friday, moved the Kerala high court on Tuesday to seek orders to the outfit to pay it ₹5.06 crore for damages to its assets and losses incurred by the corporation due to the illegal shutdown. Read more

Congress wishes PM on tourism day: ‘ Must be fun jet setting… Fly safe!’

The Congress took a swipe at prime minister Narendra Modi Tuesday on the occasion of World Tourism Day. The party tweeted a collage of the prime minister's many foreign trips - pictures of him gesturing - and wrote: "Wish PM Modi a Happy World Tourism Day. Must be fun jet-setting around the world in that expensive plane of yours! Fly safe.” Read more

Ways to respond when you don't want to answer a personal question

In relationships or otherwise, getting bombarded with questions which you may not be comfortable answering to, can get on the nerves, while staying out of such situations or saying that it is none of their business can help, often it may come off as rude. Read more

Pratik Gandhi reveals he was earning ₹25 lakh per year when he left job to pursue full-time acting

Pratik Gandhi balanced his corporate job and his acting career for several years before he finally quit in 2016 to become a full-time actor. The actor recently shared the story of him quitting his corporate job and recalled that he used to get routine promotions and was having good growth when he decided to choose acting instead. Read more

Shahid Afridi says Pakistan ‘don’t have a player' like India's Hardik Pandya in T20Is

Hardik Pandya has emerged as one of India's most trusted finishers with the bat in the shortest format of the game. Whether it is chasing under pressure or batting first freely, Hardik has put his hand up on multiple occasions to guide India home or help them put a formidable total with the bat. Read more

