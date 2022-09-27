Pratik Gandhi reveals he was earning 25 lakh per year when he left job to pursue full-time acting

Pratik Gandhi balanced his corporate job and his acting career for several years before he finally quit in 2016 to become a full-time actor. The actor recently shared the story of him quitting his corporate job and recalled that he used to get routine promotions and was having good growth when he decided to choose acting instead. Also Read| Bhamini Oza wants husband Pratik Gandhi to relax: 'He can't sit idle'

The actor said the kind of theatre work he was doing did not pay him so much that he could survive on it after quitting his corporate job. However, he also did not want to give up the freedom to only choose the kind of roles he likes, which would have gone if he had to survive on that work. However, he finally quit his well-paying job in 2016 to take the risk of pursuing acting full-time.

He told Mashable India, "When I resigned in 2016, just a few weeks ahead of Wrong Side Raju's release, my package was ₹25 lakh CTC/annum. I left it thinking I don't know what will happen, but whatever happens, we will see. This is it. I had savings, but I had taken a home in Kandivali on a loan of ₹65 lakh, and that's when I left my job."

Pratik added, "Then my dad's cancer treatment was also going on, we also had a young child at home. But thought something will work out somehow. The journey that started from there has been very amazing. I did 8 Gujarati films back to back, and also performed a number of plays."

Pratik has been active in the Gujarati theatre and film industry since 2005. His portrayal of stockbroker Harshad Mehta in the SonyLIV web series Scam 1992 (2020) brought him nationwide fame. His latest film Atithi Bhooto Bhava, which stars him alongside Jackie Shroff and Sharmin Segal, released on ZEE5 on September 25.

