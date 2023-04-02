Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi retains spot as world's ‘most popular’ leader; beats Biden, Sunak, and all the latest news

PM Modi retains spot as world's ‘most popular’ leader; beats Biden, Sunak, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 02, 2023 09:05 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi beats Biden, Sunak to emerge as ‘most popular’ world leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing at the flagging off ceremony of Vande Bharat Express, at Rani Kamlapati Station, in Bhopal on Saturday.(ANI/PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again emerged as the world’s ‘most popular’ leader, leaving behind leaders including his United States counterpart Joe Biden. Read more

‘Not only a message to so-called Khalistanis, but also...’: Jaishankar

Foreign affairs minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said this is not an India that will accept its National Flag pulled down. Read more

Strategies to get fruitful outcome from a difficult conversation

Having a difficult conversation with a friend, family or employee is among the most unpleasant thing one would like to do since it is confusing, overwhelming and often a riot of thoughts take over our minds. Read more

When Anupam Kher posed on the cover of a film magazine as 'Sridevi's sister'. See pic

On Saturday, Anupam Kher went down memory lane as he posted a magazine cover from 1991. Read more

IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal becomes first Indian in T20 history to achieve sensational wicket-taking record

Team India's star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal etched his name in history as he became the first Indian to take 300 wickets in T20s. Chahal reached the feat during Rajasthan Royals' opening match of the 2023 Indian Premier League against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
anupam kher joe biden national flag pm modi rajasthan royals sridevi world leader yuzvendra chahal
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP