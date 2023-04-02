PM Modi retains spot as world's ‘most popular’ leader; beats Biden, Sunak, and all the latest news

PM Modi beats Biden, Sunak to emerge as ‘most popular’ world leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing at the flagging off ceremony of Vande Bharat Express, at Rani Kamlapati Station, in Bhopal on Saturday.(ANI/PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again emerged as the world’s ‘most popular’ leader, leaving behind leaders including his United States counterpart Joe Biden. Read more

‘Not only a message to so-called Khalistanis, but also...’: Jaishankar

Foreign affairs minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said this is not an India that will accept its National Flag pulled down. Read more

Strategies to get fruitful outcome from a difficult conversation

Having a difficult conversation with a friend, family or employee is among the most unpleasant thing one would like to do since it is confusing, overwhelming and often a riot of thoughts take over our minds. Read more

When Anupam Kher posed on the cover of a film magazine as 'Sridevi's sister'. See pic

On Saturday, Anupam Kher went down memory lane as he posted a magazine cover from 1991. Read more

IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal becomes first Indian in T20 history to achieve sensational wicket-taking record

Team India's star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal etched his name in history as he became the first Indian to take 300 wickets in T20s. Chahal reached the feat during Rajasthan Royals' opening match of the 2023 Indian Premier League against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon. Read more

