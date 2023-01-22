Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Daily brief: PM praises CJI Chandrachud for suggesting SC rulings in regional languages, and all the latest news

Daily brief: PM praises CJI Chandrachud for suggesting SC rulings in regional languages, and all the latest news

india news
Updated on Jan 22, 2023 09:12 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI / PIB)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Laudatory...': PM praises Chief Justice over SC judgments in regional languages

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lavished praise on chief justice DY Chandrachud's 'laudatory' suggestion - that Supreme Court rulings be made available in all regional languages. Read more

Badrinath Yatra likely to be regulated in aftermath of Joshimath disaster

This year’s Badrinath Dham Yatra may be regulated in the wake of the land subsidence of the highway at Joshimath, officials said on Sunday. Read more

'Any big tech hiring?' asks Techie laid-off by Google, Snap, Amazon in 4 months

Riding on the tide of layoff, many companies have downsized their workforce in recent times. Read more

PR Sreejesh's efforts in vain as New Zealand knock India out of Hockey World Cup 2023

India were knocked out of the ongoing Hockey World Cup after the hosts endured a tough 4-5 defeat in the penalty shootout against New Zealand in the must-win encounter in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Read more

Akshay Kumar praises PM Modi for asking BJP leaders to avoid unnecessary remarks on films: 'Now that he’s said it...'

Actor Akshay Kumar has reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent statement asking BJP workers and leaders to refrain from making unnecessary remarks on irrelevant issues like films. Read more

10 food habits that can decrease health issues in winter

In the winter season, our bodies seek rich foods that provide both warmth and nourishment and warming meals are required to satisfy this need where warming foods include dried fruits (dates), nuts and oilseeds (sesame seeds). Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
dy chandrachud supreme court language pm modi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP