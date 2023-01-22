Daily brief: PM praises CJI Chandrachud for suggesting SC rulings in regional languages, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Laudatory...': PM praises Chief Justice over SC judgments in regional languages

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lavished praise on chief justice DY Chandrachud's 'laudatory' suggestion - that Supreme Court rulings be made available in all regional languages. Read more

Badrinath Yatra likely to be regulated in aftermath of Joshimath disaster

This year’s Badrinath Dham Yatra may be regulated in the wake of the land subsidence of the highway at Joshimath, officials said on Sunday. Read more

'Any big tech hiring?' asks Techie laid-off by Google, Snap, Amazon in 4 months

Riding on the tide of layoff, many companies have downsized their workforce in recent times. Read more

PR Sreejesh's efforts in vain as New Zealand knock India out of Hockey World Cup 2023

India were knocked out of the ongoing Hockey World Cup after the hosts endured a tough 4-5 defeat in the penalty shootout against New Zealand in the must-win encounter in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Read more

Akshay Kumar praises PM Modi for asking BJP leaders to avoid unnecessary remarks on films: 'Now that he’s said it...'

Actor Akshay Kumar has reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent statement asking BJP workers and leaders to refrain from making unnecessary remarks on irrelevant issues like films. Read more

10 food habits that can decrease health issues in winter

In the winter season, our bodies seek rich foods that provide both warmth and nourishment and warming meals are required to satisfy this need where warming foods include dried fruits (dates), nuts and oilseeds (sesame seeds). Read more

