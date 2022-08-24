Daily brief: At SCO meet, Rajnath Singh says collective fight against terrorism must, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rajnath Singh calls for joint fight against terror at SCO meet in Tashkent

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that Afghan territory must not be used to intimidate or attack any country by providing safe havens and training to terrorists and called for resolution of the Russia-Ukraine crisis through dialogue. Read more.

Not in any race, Rahul Gandhi best to lead Congress: Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said he was not in the race for the Congress president, a position currently helmed by Sonia Gandhi, while adding the best person to lead the party will always be Rahul Gandhi. Read more.

Tejashwi says no link with Gurugram mall under CBI lens, but drags BJP leader

Bihar deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday refuted reports of an under-construction mall in Haryana's Gurugram, raided by the CBI earlier in the day, belonging to him. Read more.

Migraine diet: 3 effective Ayurvedic tips to heal migraine pain

A migraine attack can be quite painful and for those who experience it frequently life can be difficult. Read more.

VVS Laxman named India's interim coach for Asia Cup 2022 after Rahul Dravid tests positive for Covid

VVS Laxman has been named India's interim head coach for Asia Cup 2022 in the absence of Rahul Dravid, who tested positive for Covid-19 and has not linked up with the Indian team yet in the UAE, the BCCI announced on Wednesday. Read more.

Fact check: Does this viral pic show Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay shoot Atlee's Jawan together in Chennai

The year 2023 is a busy one for Shah Rukh Khan. The actor has three releases lined up, starting with Pathaan, followed by Jawan, and finally Dunki. Read more.

