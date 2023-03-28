Daily brief: ‘Real fight with Modi, not Savarkar’, Sharad Pawar tells Rahul Gandhi; and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Sharad Pawar tells Rahul Gandhi Savarkar was not RSS; real fight with Modi, BJP
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar is believed to have had a word with Rahul Gandhi on Monday in the meeting of the opposition leaders convened by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in which Pawar apparently told Rahul Gandhi that the real fight is with the BJP and Narendra Modi. Read more
Poster war continues, AAP to display signs against PM Modi across country
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to step up its attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by displaying posters across the country on March 30. Read more
CSK handed Ben Stokes blow days before opening IPL 2023 match against GT
England Test captain Ben Stokes will be playing as a specialist batter for Chennai Super Kings in the early part of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), batting coach Michael Hussey has said. Stokes has been suffering from a knee injury which had earlier put doubts over whether he will be able to take part in the league this season at all. Read more
Priyanka Chopra says she was in ‘tumultuous’ relationship when Nick Jonas first texted: 'Didn’t want to engage as much'
Actor Priyanka Chopra recently revealed she was approached by her husband-singer Nick Jonas in 2016 while she was already in a complicated relationship. Read more
