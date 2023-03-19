Daily brief: Shashi Tharoor's question to Delhi Police on quizzing Rahul Gandhi, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.(PTI)

Shashi Tharoor's question to Delhi Police:'When Rahul Gandhi made it clear...'

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday asked Delhi Police what actionable information they hope to get after interrogating Rahul Gandhi when Rahul Gandhi made it clear that the women requested him not to make their testimony public or to involve the police. Read more

‘No need to panic but…’: Experts on rising H3N2 cases in India

As the H3N2 influenza cases in the country are rapidly rising, experts have said that “there is no need to panic”, however, alarmed caution as well. Read more

'By no means was it a 117 pitch': Rohit Sharma minces no words in brutal assessment of India's 10-wicket loss

India captain Rohit Sharma was visibly disappointed as he minced no words in his brutal assessment of India's 10-wicket loss at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam which helped the Steve Smith-led side level the three-match series 1-1. Read more

Mukesh Chhabra reveals Salman Khan leads simple life in 1bhk flat: 'People misunderstand honesty'

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra recently talked about why Salman Khan is often misunderstood by people. During a podcast, he said Salman Khan lives a simple life. Read more

Sore eyes: Tips to look after irritated eyes

Sore eyes are an unpleasant feeling in or around one or both eyes where the eyes may be gritty, tender or tired and it may be caused by different types of stimuli, including airborne irritants and environmental factors, as well as underlying conditions. Sore eyes can be a common problem caused by various factors, including allergies, eye strain, dry eyes and infections yet sore eyes can be treated but sometimes it can lead to other complications. Read more

