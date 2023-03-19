‘No need to panic but…’: Experts on rising H3N2 cases in India

As the H3N2 influenza cases in the country are rapidly rising, experts have said that “there is no need to panic”, however, alarmed caution as well. According to a senior doctor at Delhi's Apollo hospital Dr. Anupam Sibal, since the symptoms of the virus are similar to Covid-19 but are staying for a longer period of time, “precautions followed during the pandemic must be followed”. Medical students wear a mask for protection against diseases including H3N2 and Covid virus(PTI/Representational image)

“Wearing a mask, and keeping your hands clean. Along with this, if symptoms like cough, cold, or fever are seen in a person, then it is very important to avoid coming in contact with that person,” he told the news agency ANI.

Dr Sibal also said that children should be taking special precautions against the H3N2 virus. “Special focus should be laid towards cleanliness because, through cleanliness and good eating habits, you can stay away from this type of virus. Send children to school only wearing masks, and keep their hands clean,” he said.

According to Aditya Bhati - a neurologist at the Apollo hospital, the virus has more effects on people's minds, and hence, emphasised the need for a balanced lifestyle. “Although the virus affects all organs of a human being, more effects are being seen on the brain, in cases like brain stroke, and brain hemorrhage. In the last few years, such cases have come to the fore, although their number is not high,” he said, reported ANI.

Reportedly, over 400 cases of the virus have been detected in India so far - with Jharkhand reporting the latest case on Sunday.

The H3N2 variant was first detected in 2011 in humans with genes from avian, swine, and human viruses and the 2009 H1N1 pandemic virus M gene, according to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The symptoms include fever, respiratory issues like cough and runny nose, as well as other symptoms including body aches, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

