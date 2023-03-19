Home / India News / Shashi Tharoor's question to Delhi Police:'When Rahul Gandhi made it clear...'

Shashi Tharoor's question to Delhi Police:'When Rahul Gandhi made it clear...'

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Mar 19, 2023 07:05 PM IST

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said the women about whom Rahul Gandhi talked in J&K did not want to involve the police.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday asked Delhi Police what actionable information they hope to get after interrogating Rahul Gandhi when Rahul Gandhi made it clear that the women requested him not to make their testimony public or to involve the police. Amid a row over Rahul Gandhi's comments in the UK for which an apology is being demanded from him, the Delhi Police on Sunday reached Rahul Gandhi's residence to inquire about his comments in J&K that during his yatra two women came up to him and confided that they were 'gangraped'.

Shashi Tharoor said Rahul Gandhi clearly said that the women did not want to involve the police. (PTI)
Shashi Tharoor said Rahul Gandhi clearly said that the women did not want to involve the police. (PTI)

The Congress condemned the Delhi Police action while Rahul Gandhi in his prelimenary reply that he sent before 4pm called it 'unprecedented'. In his four-page reply, he asked whether this action has anything to do with his position taken both inside and outside Parliament on the Adani issue. He asked whether campaigns of other political parties, including that of the BJP, have ever been subjected to such kind of scrutiny or questioning. He also questioned the urgency of the Delhi Police's sudden action.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi
rahul gandhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out