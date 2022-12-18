Daily brief: Tripura emerging as international trade gateway of northeast, says PM, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Tripura emerging as international trade gateway of northeast: PM Modi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Tripura is emerging as an international trade gateway and logistics hub of the northeast due to developments ushered by the double-engine governments of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the centre and in the state. Read more

Jharkhand man detained after police recovers chopped body parts of wife

The Jharkhand police on Sunday detained a man after 12 body parts of his wife were recovered near an Anagwadi Centre in Momintola under Borio police station in Sahibganj district, officials said. Read more

Akshay Kumar takes daughter Nitara for Avatar The Way Of Water screening, days after praising it on Twitter. Watch

Akshay Kumar took his 10-year-old daughter Nitara to see James Cameron's Avatar The Way Of Water on Sunday. He had earlier caught the sci-fi film at a special preview on Tuesday night in Mumbai. The actor spent quality time with his daughter as it was just the two of them who set out for the eagerly awaited sequel. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lip-smacking homemade panjiri recipe to boost immunity in winters

If you are looking for a delightful dessert in winters to satisfy your sweet cravings as well as pack a nutritional punch, you should look no further and try making panjiri at home. Popular as a prasad in Janmashtami and a nutritious sweet for lactating mothers, panjiri can be an excellent immunity booster in winter and protect one from cold, cough and other winter ailments. Read more

Explained: Who will win Golden Boot if both Messi and Mbappe end up scoring same number of goals at FIFA World Cup 2022?

Issuing a late challenge to frontrunners Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud in the race for the prestigious Golden Boot, Argentina's Julian Alvarez netted a stunning brace against Luka Modric-led Croatia at the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals. Alvarez's goal-scoring exploits paved the way for the Messi-inspired Argentina to enter the summit clash of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON