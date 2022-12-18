Akshay Kumar takes daughter Nitara for Avatar The Way Of Water screening, days after praising it on Twitter. Watch

Akshay Kumar took his 10-year-old daughter Nitara to see James Cameron's Avatar The Way Of Water on Sunday. He had earlier caught the sci-fi film at a special preview on Tuesday night in Mumbai. The actor spent quality time with his daughter as it was just the two of them who set out for the eagerly awaited sequel. (Also read: Avatar The Way of Water box office day 2 collection: Film mints ₹80 cr in just 2 days, isn't as impressive overseas)

He and Nitara were dressed in their Sunday casuals for the film, heading to a theatre in the Mumbai suburbs for the screening. Akshay wore a black hoodie, with jeans and white trainers, while Nitara wore a white printed T-shirt and jeans. The actor was in protective mode as he held the hand of Nitara who was behind him. They were swarmed by paparazzi and others wanting to take a picture of him as they tried to enter the building.

Earlier in the week, the actor was part of a selected few who were able to catch James's film ahead of its December 16 release. After the screening, an excited Akshay offered his congratulations to James. He wrote: "watched #AvatarTheWayOfWater last night and Oh boy!!MAGNIFICENT is the word. Am still spellbound. Want to bow down before your genius craft, @JimCameron. Live on!"

Watched #AvatarTheWayOfWater last night and Oh boy!!MAGNIFICENT is the word. Am still spellbound. Want to bow down before your genius craft, @JimCameron. Live on! — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 14, 2022

This year, Akshay acted in the films Bachchan Pandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Cuttputlli and Ram Setu. He also appeared in a cameo in the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer An Action Hero. He is set for the next year with the films Selfiee, OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, Soorarai Pottru remake and Jaswant Singh Gill biopic lined up for release. Akshay will also act in his first Marathi film, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat, as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

While Avatar: The Way of Water may not have broken any records internationally, in India, the sequel earned ₹40.5 crore at the box office on Saturday, taking its two-day collection to ₹80 crore. It remains to be seen if it continue its good run on Sunday as well. The Avatar sequel, which is being released on the same day worldwide, is Disney's most widest release. It will be screened in 12,000 screens in the US and Canada and on 40,000 screens globally.

