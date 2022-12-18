Lip-smacking homemade panjiri recipe to boost immunity in winters

If you are looking for a delightful dessert in winters to satisfy your sweet cravings as well as pack a nutritional punch, you should look no further and try making panjiri at home. Popular as a prasad in Janmashtami and a nutritious sweet for lactating mothers, panjiri can be an excellent immunity booster in winter and protect one from cold, cough and other winter ailments. Panjiri is a high-calorie snack to be eaten in small quantities that can boost energy instantly especially when you are feeling dull on a cold winter day. It is also an ideal snack for children who are more active than adults and need additional energy in winters to keep warm. Desserts can be superfoods too and panjiri is the perfect example. (Also read: 5 homemade soups to boost immunity in winter)

"It is a superfood for the winter season. The ingredients in panjiri help soothes the sore joints and reduces body pains and aches. It’s made with very few ingredients like atta, ghee, makhana, almonds, walnut, flax seed. Panjiri helps in regulating the blood sugar levels, aids in weight loss. It also lowers bad cholesterol levels," says Harpreet Kaur, Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Panchkula.

Here are other benefits of homemade panjiri:

BENEFICIAL FOR LACTATING MOTHERS

It helps lactating mothers by stimulating breast milk flow and aiding them in regaining overall strength post-delivery.

GOOD FOR EYES AND BRAIN

Homemade panjiri is very beneficial for eyes and brain.

IMMUNITY BOOSTER

Panjiri is an immunity booster during winter. And most importantly, panjiri can be eaten by anyone as it has no harmful effects, if taken within the normal limits. Panjiri keeps our body warm in winter.

It keeps your body energetic for long work day.

BONE HEALTH

Homemade panjiri provides nutrition to your bones and muscles and help strengthen them. It can be used in many ways like laddoos, barfi etc. Any shape can be made to make it look delicious for kids.

RECIPE FOR PANJIRI

Harpreet Kaur also shares recipe for homemade panjiri.

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups whole wheat flour

½ cup + 4 tsps. Ghee

2tbsp white sesame seeds

2tbsp flax seed

¼ cup gum resin (gondh)

½ tbsps. Kamar khas

½ cup almonds

½ cup cashew nuts

½ cup lotus seed (makhana)

A pinch of ginger powder.

¾ cup powdered brown sugar.

½ tbsp. cardamom powder

METHOD:

- Heat ½ cup of ghee in a non-stick pan, add whole wheat atta. Then cook it on medium heat for 20–25 minutes or till fragrant and turns slightly brown.

- Dry roast white sesame seeds and flax seeds in another pan till slightly roasted.

- Heat 2 tsps ghee in the pan and add gum resin and roast for 1 minute or till they puff up.

- Heat 1 tsp ghee in the pan, add kamar khas and sauté till they turn crisp.

- Heat remaining ghee in the pan, add almonds and sauté on medium heat for 4-5 minutes. And you can grind in a mortar and pestle.

- Add cashew nuts in the pan and sauté till slightly golden brown.

- Add lotus seeds in the same pan roast till crisp.

- Transfer the whole wheat mixture into a large bowl, add the roasted sesame seeds and flax seeds, almonds, cashew nuts and crush, lotus seeds with hands and add into the bowl.

- Add the all-roasted ingredients with hands and add into the same bowl.

- Now you can shape them accordingly into laddoos, barfi, as per your choice.

- Store in air tight container and serve with milk.

Serving per day: 1 katori with milk or 1 medium size laddoo with milk.

