Daily brief: Unemployment rate falls to lowest since 2018, says govt data, and all the latest news

The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) released the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report on Friday.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Unemployment rate falls to lowest since 2018; job markets recover from pandemic

Job markets have recovered, the unemployment rate is down, and the share of agriculture in jobs is declining, economic statistics that should bring cheer to the government ahead of the national election in 2024 — that’s the gist of jobs data released on Friday. Read more

‘Ballot chor…': AAP joins poster war after BJP's ‘khalnayika’ jibe

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP's standoff over control of Delhi's municipal council turned into a poster war on Saturday as the BJP referred top AAP politician Atishi as a "villain" or “Khalnayika”. Read more

'All I could think of was of 2014. I saw Anderson running with the ball and in my mind, I was like...': Kohli recalls

Despite the milestones he reached and the records he broke, Virat Kohli, up until 2018, was given a constant reminder of the 2014 England tour. It had remained the only blip in his career, having scored 134 runs in 10 innings, the highest knock being 39, with five single-digit scores. The India batting legend later admitted that the horrors of that tour haunted him till he buried the ghosts of 2014 with a scintillating 149 in the 2018 series opener in Edgbaston. Read more

Madhuri Dixit says marriage with Shriram Nene has been tough: 'Something might happen but you aren’t there'

Actor Madhuri Dixit has spoken about how her journey has been as a spouse of a doctor. Read more

Long Covid more than doubles risk of heart complications: Study

Patients who suffered Long Covid symptoms post their recovery may be more than twice at risk of developing cardiovascular complications, a new analysis of nearly six million patients confirmed. Read more

