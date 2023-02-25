‘Ballot chor…': AAP joins poster war after BJP's ‘khalnayika’ jibe

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP's standoff over control of Delhi's municipal council turned into a poster war on Saturday as the BJP referred top AAP politician Atishi as a "villain" or "Khalnayika," and the Arvind Kejriwal-led party retaliated by terming BJP leaders like Gautam Gambhir, "Ballot Chor Machaye Shor." Poster war erupts between AAP, BJP.

The BJP took a dig at AAP MLA Atishi, calling her a "villain" and accusing her of orchestrating the ruckus during elections for the six-member standing committee in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi House.

READ | 'Hooliganism lost, people won': Kejriwal, Sisodia hail Oberoi's win

The AAP also shared a poster featuring BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Gautam Gambhir, and councillor Rekha Gupta along with other leaders with the title "Ballot Chor Machaye Shor".

"The BJP people who are making so much noise. These are the ones who stole ballot papers and are killers of democracy," AAP said in a tweet in Hindi.

The mock-up poster war comes a day after AAP and BJP councillors jostled, manhandled and threw punches at each other leading to the collapse of one councillor at Delhi Civic Centre.

The drama unfolded after Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi declared that one vote cast during the election to the standing committee of MCD was “invalid”.

Oberoi has alleged some of the saffron party members inflicted a life-threatening attack on her. She also claimed that her colleague Ashu Thakur was attacked by another BJP councillor.

Meanwhile, the BJP hit back, saying AAP members were “tampering with the election results”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON