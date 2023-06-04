Daily brief: Union minister slams Rahul over 'accountability' tweet on Odisha train mishap, and all the latest news

Union minister slams Rahul's 'accountability' tweet on Odisha train mishap

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the latter's attacks on the Narendra Modi government in wake of the train accident in Odisha. Responding to Gandhi's tweet on fixing accountability for the mishap, the minister said, "Who is running away from accountability? Our Union Ministers were present on the accident spot &doing their duties. Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and defames India”. Read more

Australia suffer major setback as star quick ruled out of WTC final vs India, injury forces late change to squad

Just three days before the start of the much-anticipated World Test Championship final at The Oval, Australia suffered a major setback as a star bowler has been ruled out of the campaign forcing a late change to the squad. Ahead of the match against India which begins from June 7 onwards, experienced seamer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out owing to his ongoing Achilles and side issue. Read more

Parineeti Chopra has the sweetest birthday wish for dad: ‘I learnt how to be soft from you’

Parineeti Chopra had the sweetest wish for her father on the occasion of his birthday. The actor took to Instagram to post a picture on her engagement ceremony to wish her father Pawan Chopra. arineeti Chopra, who recently got engaged to AAP Leader Raghav Chadha in an intimate ceremony in Delhi on May 13, posted a beautiful picture from her engagement ceremony to wish her father. Read more

Alia Bhatt's trainer demonstrates exercises to combat wrist pain while working out

The wrists are extremely important, especially during workouts. They help in stabilising the body during various fitness routines, and we should ensure that we do not end up hurting the wrists. Addressing this, Anshuka Parwani wrote, "We often tend to experience wrist pain while working out. This can happen due to various factors like ligament strain, sudden pressure on the muscles while exercising, lack of mobility etc. Read more

WTC final 2023: Indian batsmen with most test runs

India and Australia will play at the world test championship final at Kenninghton Oval, London, starting June 7. Read more

