The wrists are extremely important, especially during workouts. They help in stabilising the body during various fitness routines, and we should ensure that we do not end up hurting the wrists. Addressing this, Anshuka Parwani wrote, "We often tend to experience wrist pain while working out. This can happen due to various factors like ligament strain, sudden pressure on the muscles while exercising, lack of mobility etc. Strong wrists are very important as they play a major role in stabilizing the arms during various fitness drills and workouts." Anshuka is known for training several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor. Alia Bhatt's trainer demonstrates exercises to combat wrist pain while working out(Unsplash)

Addressing wrist pain and demonstrating a range of asanas that can help in combating wrist pain while working out, Anshuka further added, "Here are some simple movements and exercises that will help to strengthen the wrist muscles, build grip strength, increase flexibility and reduce the risk of injuries. Practicing these regularly will also help to improve mobility and range of motion in the wrist region. Make it a habit to slot this exercise drill in your workout routine every day." Here are the exercises suggested by Anshuka Parwani:

Palms open and close

Wrist rotation

Palms open sideways

Palms open up and down

Wrist circles

Wrist waves

Wrist circles on fours

Flexion wrist stretch on fours

These wrist exercises suggested by Anshuka come with multiple health benefits. Targeting wrist strength, they help in alleviating risk of injuries, and building better grip strength. They also help in boosting the flexibility of the wrists. Better wrist strength and hand strength help in improving overall athletic ability and performance of the body as well. These exercises help in warming the muscles, improving blood flow and strengthening the muscles around the joints for better mobility. These exercises also make for a great warm up session before getting into the daily workout drill.

