Parineeti Chopra has the sweetest birthday wish for dad: ‘I learnt how to be soft from you’

Parineeti Chopra had the sweetest wish for her father on the occasion of his birthday. The actor took to Instagram to post a picture on her engagement ceremony to wish her father Pawan Chopra. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra sings Pakistani singer Abida Parveen's Tu Jhoom in new video, Anupam Kher and Simi Garewal react. Watch) Parineeti Chopra wiping her father's tears during her engagement.

Parineeti's Instagram post

Parineeti Chopra, who recently got engaged to AAP Leader Raghav Chadha in an intimate ceremony in Delhi on May 13, posted a beautiful picture from her engagement ceremony to wish her father. In the picture, Parineeti and her brother Shivang can be seen wiping the tears off her father's face. "I learnt how to be strong from you. I learnt how to be soft from you. Eye of the tiger, heart of a baby. You are the best father and human in the world. Happy bday papa. (red hearts emoticon) Love, Sahaj, Shivang and me." she wrote in the caption.

Reactions to post

Reacting to the post, Parineeti's brother Shivang Chopra commented with a white heart emoticon. Many fans and well-wishers also commented with red heart emoticons and wished happy birthday to the actor's father. Earlier Shivang had also shared the same picture on his Instagram and captioned the post: "The parents. The family."

Recent pictures from engagement ceremony

Earlier, Parineeti took to Instagram to share several pictures from her engagement ceremony. The actor penned a heartfelt note about their intimate ceremony, which took place as per Sikh customs. She wrote in the caption: "ARDAAS • Felt surreal to be blessed by the one and only, Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji. His sacred presence at our engagement meant everything to us." Shivang Chopra had commented on the post saying, "A casual papa tearing up in the background is the highlight."

For the engagement, Parineeti looked beautiful in a white kurti paired with a matching dupatta, which was designed by Manish Malhotra. Meanwhile Raghav wore an achkan from Delhi-based designer and his uncle, Pawan Sachdev.

Upcoming projects

Parineeti was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. She will next be seen in Chamkila and Capsule Gill. She recently shared the announcement of the film Chamkila on her Instagram. Diljit Dosanjh plays Punjab's highest record-selling artist Amar Singh Chamkila in the Imtiaz Ali film. Parineeti Chopra will be seen as his partner Amarjot Kaur.

