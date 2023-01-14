Uunchai actor Pranav Sachdev: I was the guy who used to do everything for exposure and money

Pranav Sachdev has been part of the entertainment industry for last 15 years and has explored all mediums - from theatre to OTT, but it was last year’s release Uunchai that brought him much-waited fame. The actor looks back and shares how before the film happened, he would take up anything and everything that would come his way.

“I was the guy who used to do everything that was offered to me, for the exposure and money. There are certain projects that you know won’t do wonders for you or do not have very valuable stories. But you feel that you will make money and hence you take it up. That happened a lot with me in the past,” says Sachdev.

However, with Uunchai, the actor says he has gotten the confidence to do only the stuff that he really feel for. “Half-heartedness does not lead to majesty and that realization has come after I saw myself on the big screen and felt that now is the time when I take that leap and become choosy about what I do,” he shares.

Though the actor did not have a huge role in the film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Sarika, he says the way industry looks at him changed. “The kind of acknowledgement I have received from people around or from the industry...it has never been like this. I have done lead roles in 4-5 web shows. But the kind of interest this project has generated, it’s different. I was actually thinking that perception is reality. You know how people get more excited about big banners and then they feel ki ab isne kuch kar liya. That’s what I felt has happened in my case after this film,” says Sachdev, who played the role of Kher’s son in the film.

Despite all the success and appreciation, the insecurities remained. He says, “Will you get your next project, what would it be, will the role be good enough, will you get enough money, will you be able to sustain, these vulnerabilities, insecurities and fears in fact get bigger as you age. You see your pals buying their own houses and cars and you are still trying to find your way through. These thoughts trouble you. I am a 30 year old. But as I kid, I thought that I would be launched by 25 as a hero in a big film, which has not happened and this causes disharmony. I am very fearful.” But it’s the love for acting that keeps him going, concludes the actor.