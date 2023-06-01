Parineeti Chopra sings Pakistani singer Abida Parveen's Tu Jhoom in new video, Anupam Kher and Simi Garewal react. Watch

Parineeti Chopra showed her singing talent in a new video. The actor, who will soon be seen in the Netflix film Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh, sang Tu Jhoom in the clip she posted on Instagram on Thursday. The 2022 song from Coke Studio season 14 was originally sung by Pakistani singers Naseebo Lal and Abida Parveen. Also read: Parineeti Chopra wipes her father's tears during her engagement with Raghav Chadha Parineeti Chopra shares video of her singing Tu Jhoom.

Parineeti's rendition of the famous Coke Studio song grabbed the attention of celebrities and fans alike. Veteran actor and chat show host Simi Garewal even said that she wished she could sing like Parineeti.

Parineeti sings in new video

Sharing the black-and-white video on Instagram Reels, Parineeti wrote in her caption, "Sometimes the best moments happen spontaneously. Went to a dubbing studio and couldn’t resist the urge to sing one of my all time favourite songs... Pure joy!"

In the clip, the actor, who was in a black tank top, sat on the floor inside a studio. Parineeti sang in Punjabi as the music of the original song played in the background.

Reactions to her video

Veteran actor Anupam Kher commented on Parineeti's video, "Beautiful!! (heart eyes emoji!." Veteran actor and host of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Simi, also commented on the video and praised Parineeti. She wrote, "Superb!! I wish I could sing like this!!" Singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu wrote, "Wah wah (wow)."

Fans also showered love on Parineeti's singing. One wrote, "Outstanding talent!" A comment also read, "Such a beautiful voice..." One fan commented, "Goosebumps on the whole body." A person also wrote, "You did justice to the Naseebo Lal and Abida Parveen song." Another one wrote, "Love it."

Parineeti gets back to work

Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13. The ceremony took place in the presence of their families and close friends at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. After her engagement with Raghav, Parineeti is back to work. She recently stepped out in Mumbai to dub for an upcoming film.

Recently, the actor was also spotted by paparazzi as she left a building in Mumbai. After the photographers asked her about her and Raghav's wedding date, the actor blushed and got into her car.

Late last month, Raghav and Parineeti were in Rajasthan, scouting for locations for their wedding. The couple is rumoured to have chosen a date between September and November this year.

