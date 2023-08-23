Daily brief: What PM Modi told ISRO chief on phone after Chandrayaan-3's success; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi calls ISRO chief, congratulates on Chandrayaan-3 mission success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets while watching the telecast of Chandrayaan-3's successful soft landing on the Moon(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called up Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath from South Africa's Johannesburg to congratulate him on Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on moon and said he would soon visit them in Bengaluru to greet the entire team in person. Read more

Watch: Team India stars erupt in applause as Chandrayaan-3 makes historic moon landing; Rohit, Kohli salute ISRO

In a remarkable feat of space exploration, India successfully positioned its spacecraft – Chandrayaan-3 – near the moon's southern pole on Wednesday, venturing into uncharted terrain that harbours potential reserves of frozen water and valuable elements. Read more

Chandrayaan-3 landing: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, others celebrate the historic moment

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ndia witnessed a historic moment on Wednesday when its Chandrayaan-3 rover landed on the moon at 6:04 pm. Several Bollywood celebrities, from Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar to Anushka Sharma, took to social media to celebrate the global achievement. Read more

Coastal granddaughter aesthetic is making waves in the fashion world: Here's how you can rock this Gen Z style trend

Fashion trends are changing at a fast pace, with Barbiecore and Mermaidcore dominating the fashion charts around the world, but there is a lot of buzz around the popular trends of the Coastal Granddaughter aesthetic that has taken the TikTok community by storm. Read more

India I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3 on Moon

ISRO achieved a milestone on August 23 with soft landing on Chandrayaan-3 on the moon's surface. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON