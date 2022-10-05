Daily brief: With Uddhav's brother by his side, Shinde talks of Bal Thackeray legacy, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Who’s the traitor?' Shinde talks of Balasaheb's legacy with Uddhav kin by his side

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said the Shiv Sena is not about Uddhav Thackeray and himself, but the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray. Read more…

Mosque blast at interior ministry in Kabul kills 2

A suicide bomber struck at the center of Taliban power Wednesday, setting off a blast at a government ministry building in the Afghan capital of Kabul, killing at least two people, a Taliban official said. Read more…

‘Indian team did not look her in the eye, if there was guilt’: Anderson once again slams Deepti over run-out incident

England pacer James Anderson is not a fan of running out non-strikers even if the batter is backing up outside the crease before the ball is released by the bowler. The veteran cricketer considers the mode of dismissal as illegitimate and in a recent interaction on BBC's Tailenders podcast he engaged in an extensive discussion on it, while citing the example of the recent Deepti Sharma-Charlie Dean episode. Read more…

Google Launch Event 2022: Pixel 7 series, smartwatch to be unveiled tomorrow

Search engine giant Google is all set to unveil its Pixel 7 series and its Pixel smartwatch during its ‘Made By Google’ event tomorrow. The event comes months after it gave a sneak peek into the Pixel series during the I/O event. Read more…

The Ghost movie review: Some never-seen-before slick action makes this predictable Nagarjuna-starrer engaging watch

Filmmaker Praveen Sattaru truly established himself as a filmmaker with great action sensibilities when he made PSV Garuda Vega a few years ago. The film gave a new lease of life to yesteryear star Rajasekhar, who turned out to be a revelation in a project that truly felt international in spite of its limited budget. Read more…

