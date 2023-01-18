Daily brief: Centre says 'world is watching' over Google’s plea to stay 1,337 cr penalty, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘World is watching’: Centre tells SC on Google’s plea to stay ₹1,337 cr penalty

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Centre told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the world is watching India on how it deals with U.S tech giant Google’s plea to seek a stay on a whopping ₹1,337 crore penalty imposed on the company for abusing its dominant position in the Android ecosystem. Read more

Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot feature in fresh footage from their upcoming Heart of Stone. Watch

Alia Bhatt has reposted a Netflix sizzle reel for all the most anticipated, upcoming titles in 2023 for the streamer. The montage also includes footage from her film with Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone. Read more

Watch: Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan's incredible reactions after Shubman Gill smokes rampaging double ton

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The debate has been settled. Shubman Gill scored his maiden double-century off just 145 balls to take India to a powerful total of 349/8 against New Zealand in the 1st ODI at Hyderabad, and pretty much dismissed the competition for the competition surrounding the opener's slot. Read more

Plain White T’s singer Tom Higgenson visits 8-year-old cancer patient, performs for her

A heartwarming video that has surfaced online is making people emotional and leaving them in happy tears. In it, one can see Tom Higgenson, lead singer of the rock band Plain White T’s, making a surprise visit to a young cancer patient who is his huge fan. Read more

Ayurveda expert debunks myths about Shilajit, the Himalayan herb

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shilajit as an ingredient has various myths associated with it and the health benefits of it take a backseat while the myths do the rounds so, we are taking it upon ourselves to address the various pervasive myths and bring the fitness perks of Shilajit to the forefront. Read more

8 tips for post-workout recovery

Here's how you can recover muscle strength and ease the pain after a vigirous workout routine. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON