Watch: Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan's incredible reactions after Shubman Gill smokes rampaging double ton

The debate has been settled. Shubman Gill scored his maiden double-century off just 145 balls to take India to a powerful total of 349/8 against New Zealand in the 1st ODI at Hyderabad, and pretty much dismissed the competition for the competition surrounding the opener's slot. With Rohit Sharma trusting and backing Gill ahead of another recent Indian double-centurion, Ishan Kisha, the 23-year-old repaid his captain's faith by not only registering back-to-back ODI centuries, but going one step beyond and joining Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma and Ishan in an illustrious list.

Gill pummelled 19 fours and nine sixes, the fourth-most by an Indian in ODIs after Rohit, Ishan and MS Dhoni. Dropped twice on 40 and 124 respectively, Gill made his lifelines count and went on a rampage. There was a period where India went 27 balls without a boundary in the final 10 overs, but once that deadlock was broken, Gill did not stop. Gill was on 165, after which he drilled two sixes in three balls in the 48th to inch closer to his double. Next over, Gill went six, six, six to got to the fabulous landmark. He smacked another six to begin the final over of the innings before holing out to deep midwicket for a fine knock of 208.

The entire Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Uppal rose to applaud a handsome knock for the ages. Gill acknowledged the crowd by raising his bat as he went back to the change room. As soon he started climbing up the stairs, Gill was welcomed by Ishan, Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli, who hugged and embraced their teammate for his stunning knock. Even batting coach Vikram Rathour had a wide smile on his face from ear-to-ear.

Gill was batting on 40 when he received his first respite. New Zealand wicketkeeper and captain Tom Latham not only put down a catch but even missed a stumping opportunity as Gill slightly lost his balance going for a big heave off Michael Bracewell. Later, in the 38th over, Gill chipped the ball straight back to Henry Shipley, who for a moment, held on to the chance but spilled it after mistiming the catch. This was when Gill and Pandya had put on a solid fifty-plus partnership and the opener's wicket could have really given NZ the opening.

But instead, they ran into a late-carnage by Gill. He hammered five sixes in 13 balls to break the shackles and get India perilously close to 350, a total that the Men In Blue fancied after their batters had set the platform. Despite losing wickets, India had partnerships going throughout their innings. First, Gill put on 60 runs for the opening wicket with Rohit, before adding another 65 and 74 more with Suryakumar and Hardik respectively.

